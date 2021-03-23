Meghan Markle's school friend was 'worried' over her marriage with Prince Harry

British press had racial undertones in the pieces they carried regarding Meghan Markle even before marriage

Meghan Markle's friends were concerned over her plans to marry Prince Harry.



Simone Burns Dilley, Meghan's high school friend, Simone Burns Dilley, recently detailed how she thought marrying Harry was not the best idea.

“We were excited for her, but … at the same time, I was worried,” Dilley recalled in a clip from a new episode of E! True Hollywood Story.



"She was divorced, she’s half-Black. I was like, ‘Oh, my God. They’re gonna be so mean to her,'" Dilley went on.

Even before they walked down the aisle, the British press had racial undertones in the pieces they carried regarding the Duchess.

Addressing the same, Harry said in 2019, “There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behavior, because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people.”