Kendall Jenner shows off her grace in gorgeous outfit

Kendall Jenner looked elegant in stylish outfit as she appeared to attend meetings for modeling work in New York City on Monday.
The 25-year-old model was seen with her personal bodyguard as she appeared in the city to take meetings for her high-profile modeling career.
The reality star was looking stunning in a black coat with white top and sky blue jeans. The supermodel also wore a face mask to protect herself from virus.
She, as usual, left her hair down and wore a light makeup to give nice look to her personality while leaving the Greenwich hotel.
Previously, Kendall Jenner starred with her 40-year-old sister Kim Kardashian in a new perfume campaign for their project.