Mon Mar 22, 2021
March 22, 2021

Billie Eilish basks in praise after latest achievement

Mon, Mar 22, 2021

Billie Eilish recently set an Instagram record  as she posted a picture of her new hair colour.

The American singer is now celebrating her latest achievement on social media.

The singer on Monday took to Instagram to share the social media reactions to the record she just made on the Facebook-owned platform.

A screen-shot of her fan account read, "Billie Eilish occupies the 1st and 2nd place of the fastest posts to reach 1 million likes on Instagram in history with her latest posts. Both in 6 minutes."


Another Instagram story read, "Billie Eilsih just casually breaking records every time she post something at this point."


