Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are focusing on Archewell after stirring controversy with interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's US-based organization Archewell has witnessed a big change Days after the royal couple sat for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has announced that Archewell chief of staff Catherine St-Laurent will step down form her role which she assumed in April last year.

A statement said the royal couple has promoted Catherine as a senior advisor for Archewell.

“She will continue to bring high-level strategic guidance to Archewell, which she helped launch and build over the course of the past year.", Meghan and Harry said in a statement.

According to Express UK, St-Laurent has worked for Bill Gates charities for eight years before joining the organization run by the British royal couple who is settled in US after stepping down from their roles as senior members of the British royal family..

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has announced that Archewell chief of staff Catherine St-Laurent will step down form her role which she assumed in April last year.

A statement said the royal couple has promoted Catherine as a senior advisor for Archewell.

“She will continue to bring high-level strategic guidance to Archewell, which she helped launch and build over the course of the past year.", Meghan and Harry said in a statement.

According to Express UK, St-Laurent has worked for Bill Gates charities for eight years before joining the organization run by the British royal couple who is settled in US after stepping down from their roles as senior members of the British royal family.