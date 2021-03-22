Video: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma seen with baby daughter at airport

Famed Indian actress Anushka Sharma (left) and cricketer Virat Kohli. — Twitter

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, famed Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, were seen on Sunday at Ahmedabad airport along with their baby daughter, Indian Express reported.

While the photos of the power couple went viral on the internet, their baby daughter's pictures were not put up at the couple's request, according to the publication.



The actress and her daughter had accompanied the Indian skipper as the country played another cricket series against England — which they ended up winning 3-2.

Earlier, Kohli had shared an adorable photo with his wife where they could be seen expressing their affection for one another.