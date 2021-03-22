Queen Elizabeth appoints ‘diversity czar’ after scathing pushback from Oprah chat

Queen Elizabeth recently took towards hiring a diversity czar for the sole purpose of reprising the royal family’s process of ‘seeking independent views’ following the recent backlash after Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview.

The news was revealed in a report by a source close to the Mail on Sunday and it reads, “This is an issue which has been taken very seriously across the Households.”

“We have the policies, procedures and programs in place but we haven’t seen the progress we would like and accept more needs to be done. We can always improve.

“We are not afraid to look at new ways of approaching it. The work to do this has been under way for some time now and comes with the full support of the family.”