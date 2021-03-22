Gigi Hadid spends mother, daughter time with Khai in NYC outing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Supermodel Gigi Hadid was spotted out and about with her daughter Khai spending some quality time with her in New York City.
The 25-year-old could be seen out and about with her daughter in a stroller in the company of a friend.
She could be seen enjoying her time as she often looked down at her baby girl from time to time.
The model kept her look relatively cozy as she sported a low baby blue trench coat which underneath was paired with a long-sleeved olive top and a pair of high-top Doc Marten boots.
The high fashion model put her hair up in a messy bun and donned sunglasses and a mask to complete her look.
Take a look: