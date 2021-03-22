close
Mon Mar 22, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 22, 2021

Prince George harbours resentment for baby Archie due to unfair royal burden

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 22, 2021

'I don't know if Prince George is going to want to be King or sit on the throne,' said anti-monarchy activist 

Prince George is wary of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie Harrison because of the unfair royal burden he has to shoulder. 

According to Graham Smith, CEO of Republic (an anti-monarchist group) George will harbour resentment towards his own cousin.

"I don't know if Prince George is going to want to be King or sit on the throne. He is going to grow up seeing his cousins having a good time in California and probably wonder why he cannot have a bit of that.

"Rather than being expected to sit in churches on a Sunday morning and go into the army and so on.

"The whole rigmarole around the heir to the throne and the expectations put on them is nonsense and unfair," Smith added. 

