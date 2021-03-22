Amna Ilyas diagnosed with coronavirus

Amna Ilyas diagnosed with Covid-19

Pakistani star Amna Ilyas has been diagnosed with coronavirus, the actress confirmed on social media.



The Dil Nahi Manta actress turned to Instagram and confirmed in her Story that she has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

She wrote, “I’ve tested positive for Covid-19.”

“I urge everyone who was around me and in close proximity during the past week, please get yourself tested.”

Fans and fellow showbiz stars prayed for speedy recovery of Amna.