Everyone thought Kendall Jenner was my kid: Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared a hilarious story of when she was thought to be Kendall Jenner’s mother.

In a promotional clip for Kendall’s collaboration with KKW Fragrance, the Skims founder recalled the fond memory saying that many mistook the supermodel to be her daughter because of their large age gap.



"When she was first born, when she was under a year old, I used to have to be her babysitter all the time," Kim said.

"I was like 16. And my mom and her dad would have to work and I would have to go and I would have to carry her in the stroller."

"Everyone thought she was my kid, I was so grown, and I kind of secretly loved it."

"And now they think we're twins," Kim joked and added, "Just kidding."

