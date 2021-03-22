Kangana Ranaut shed slight on her ‘biggest challenge’ with ‘Thalaivi’

Bollywood A-lister Kangana Ranaut recently took to social media and opened up about some of her biggest struggles during Thalaivi filming.

The actor showed off clips from her upcoming Thalaivi starter over on Twitter and even captioned the shots with an explanation that read, “One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi.”

“Gaining 20 kgs and losing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever.”

