Hasan Ali hopes to reunite with his 'roti group' soon

LAHORE: Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali who is yet to join the squad said on Monday that he missed his "roti group" and hoped that he will soon be able to reunite with them.



"Even I'm missing all of them hope to join them soon," tweeted Hasan.

The fast bowler was responding to a tweet by sports journalist Saj Sadiq carrying comments of Pakistan team vice captain Shadab Khan.

"In the bubble, you spend a lot of time with the other squad members. We have a roti group which has many members, but we are really missing Hassan Ali. Hopefully he will recover soon and join the camp," Sadiq had tweeted quoting Shadab Khan.

The allrounder, in an interview with ProPakistani earlier this year, had shared that the group was formed in 2018 when Pakistan was touring New Zealand.

The vice captain said that during the tour the new players in the squad would "go out together to have food and sight-seeing".

"Whether it was on the field or off it, we all used to be together and have fun. The gang was initially started by Mohammad Nawaz, who we call, the Chief of the Group, while Hasan Ali is the accountant," Shadab had told the publication.

Shadab said that the group was not confined to a couple of players but was open for any new player, who joins the squad, and wants to have some good food.