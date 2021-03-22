close
Mon Mar 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 22, 2021

BTS fans unveil hilarious confessions in ‘#ArmyConfessionTime’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 22, 2021
BTS fans unveil hilarious confessions in ‘#ArmyConfessionTime’

ARMYs overtook social media and had fellow fans reeling with their candid admissions about BTS fails they made in #ArmyConfessionTime.

From full names to, actual personalities, branding mashups, cross dressing quips and even album titles it seems there were a lot of bumps to overcome before one can call themselves a true blue ARMY.

Check out admissions below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment