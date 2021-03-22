BTS fans unveil hilarious confessions in ‘#ArmyConfessionTime’

ARMYs overtook social media and had fellow fans reeling with their candid admissions about BTS fails they made in #ArmyConfessionTime.

From full names to, actual personalities, branding mashups, cross dressing quips and even album titles it seems there were a lot of bumps to overcome before one can call themselves a true blue ARMY.

Check out admissions below:



