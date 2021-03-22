LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan shared on Monday that the provincial government was mulling to impose a complete ban on marriages in wedding halls and sports activities for at least two weeks.



“A proposal for a complete ban on wedding halls and sports for two weeks is under consideration,” Awan said on Geo Pakistan. She said that people’s lives are more important than such events.

Awan said that the government will curtail activities that will not affect the economy. The advisor added that she had suffered from the disease so she understands the pain people go through.



The de facto information minister of Punjab said that the coronavirus was a problem for the whole country not just one province. She added that no government can deal with the problem alone.

Punjab ramping up restrictions as coronavirus cases spike

Earlier this month, Punjab government decided to reimpose several restrictions in different districts of the province after coronavirus cases started to rise again.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had tweeted an update on the new restrictions, saying that COVID-19 cases, especially the UK variant, were spreading across the province.

"According to the advice of health experts, starting from Saturday night, we have decided to implement strict coronavirus SOPs in districts with over 5% positivity rate for the next 15 days," he had said.

His tweet came as the Punjab health department issued a notification detailing the restrictions and situation across the province.



"The positivity rate in some cities is constantly rising and third wave is looming, which poses a serious and imminent threat to public health," the notification read.

The restrictions were placed under the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020.

Here's what is allowed and what isn't: