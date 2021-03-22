UK primetime TV to cash in on unseen clips from Meghan and Harry's bomshell tell-all

Meghan and Harry's bomshell tell-all was the biggest show of the year so far in the UK and was bought by firms around the world. Geo.tv/Illustration/Aisha Nabi

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive chat with Oprah Winfrey wreaked havoc initially and now the unseen clips of the interview are all set to send even more shockwaves across the Palace.

According to a report, the never-before-seen snippets of the interview are all set to debut on the screens, after ITV releases them.



The original interview was initially 3 hours and 20 minutes, trimmed down to 85 minutes when it was finally aired around the world.

As revealed by a source to the Sunday Times, "There is a lot of interest in showing the interview in full.

“The original program was the biggest show of the year so far in the UK and was bought by firms around the world. Showing more of it would be a guaranteed ratings winner," they said.

The insider added, “Oprah’s production company know they’re sitting on a goldmine so it’s possible a deal could be done."

“The fallout from the interview is far from over and it feels like Harry and Meghan still have more to say publicly,” the Sunday People’s source said.

“There’s certainly an appetite from TV execs to help them do it,” the insider told the paper.