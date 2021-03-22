Prince William thinks Harry went 'way off the mark' with bombshell claims

Prince Harry said he has a lot of compassion for Prince William but that he and him are on 'different paths'

Prince William does not see eye to eye with Prince Harry in the claims that he feels trapped in the royal family.



According to a source, the Duke of Cambridge thinks his brother went 'way off the mark' with his explosive claims during his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In a new report from The Sunday Times, a royal source close to both the Princes said William found Harry's remark 'way off the mark.'

"He has a path set for him and he's completely accepting of his role. He is very much his grandmother's grandson in that respect of duty and service," the source told the outlet.

A source close to William added that the Duke of Cambridge was "reeling" after the interview first aired. "His head is all over the place on it."

While talking to Winfrey, Harry said he has a lot of compassion for William but that he and him are on 'different paths.'

"I love William to bits. He's my brother. We've been through hell together," Harry revealed. "But we are on different paths."

The Sunday Times source shared how William felt about Harry's tell-all. "Once he got over the anger of how things happened, he was left with the absence of his brother. They shared everything about their lives, an office, a foundation, meetings together most days and there was a lot of fun along the way. He'll miss it for ever."