LHC suspends order directing FIA to register harassment case against Babar Azam

Pakistan team captain Babar Azam. Photo: File

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday was barred by the Lahore High Court (LHC) to not register a case against Pakistan team captain Babar Azam over a harassment complaint after it suspended a court order directing authorities to do so.

In the petition, Azam’s lawyer contended that the session court did not listen to his client’s point of view. He added that Azam was innocent and appealed to the court for justice.



While issuing the suspension orders, the LHC directed the FIA to submit its response in the case within two weeks and issued a notice to complainant Hamiza Mukhtar.

Mukhtar was also asked by the court to present her stance in person or through a lawyer.



The Pakistan team skipper had challenged an order by a sessions court directing the FIA to register a case against him under the cybercrime law on the harassment complaint.

Mukhtar has accused Azam and others of hurling death threats on WhatsApp messages through different mobile numbers.

She said she was continuously blackmailed by the suspects. They said they would upload fake pictures of her on social media if she did not accept their demands, she said.

The FIA in its report filed with the court said the cricketer did not appear before the investigating officer; however, his elder brother appeared and sought time on behalf of his younger brother to record a statement.



“Since, a regular inquiry has been commenced with respect to the complaint of the petitioner. Thus, the respondent (FIA) is directed to proceed further with respect to registration of FIR against the culprits within the stipulated time after committing legal formalities,” said the sessions court in the order.

Mukhtar previously levelled allegations of miscarriage/abortion and deceitful intercourse on the false assurance of marriage against the cricketer.

She accused Azam of maintaining illicit relations and making false promises of marriage. She also alleged that she got pregnant in 2015 with a baby of Azam but on his wish, she got an abortion. Later, they reportedly reconciled.

