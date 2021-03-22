Janhvi Kapoor bashes growing claims of ‘snobbery’: ‘I’m not vain!’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Janhvi Kapoor recently got candid about her struggles with accusations of vanity.
The star was quoted telling the Times of India, “No, I am not a vanity freak. In fact, in my latest shoot of 'Good Luck Jerry' in Punjab, I tended to eat so much that I got a double chin and my DOP had to change camera angles. I don't brood over such things. I don't bother if I gain weight. But yes, I am bothered when it comes to performance.”
“I read them and take the criticism constructively. That matters to me more than the compliments. But I also come to know if someone has written with vendetta in mind. I have reached a stage where I can filter honest opinions from vindictive ones. A person knows his limitations and what he/she needs to work on.”