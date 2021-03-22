Nick Jonas calls first meeting with Priyanka Chopra’s mom ‘bizarre’

American singer and actor Nick Jonas opened up about the first time he was introduced to his wife Priyanka Chopra’s mother.



Speaking to Capital FM while promoting his album Spaceman, the singer looked back at his first meeting with his now mother-in-law, terming the entire incident “funny and bizarre.”

He revealed that he had walked in on Chopra’s mom Madhu watching a crime show when the couple arrived at her Mumbai residence unannounced.

Chopra too had recalled the incident while speaking at Jaipur Literature Festival, saying: "My mother was so shocked! It was 1 o’clock at night, she is wearing a nightie and we won’t forget this because it was weird for me as well.”

“You are bringing a guy home, it was like kind of strange, and she jumps out of bed terrified,” she said.