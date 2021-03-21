close
Sun Mar 21, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 21, 2021

Prince Harry's remarks about his father will backfire, says expert

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 21, 2021

Prince Harry said in his latest interview that his father Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, had stopped taking his calls.

He denied blindsiding his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, saying he had too much respect for her.

“I had three conversations with my grandmother, and two conversations with my father before he stopped taking my calls. And then he said, can you put this all in writing?”

Asked why Charles had stopped taking his calls, Harry said: “By that point, I took matters into my own hands, it was like, I needed to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody. It’s really sad that it’s got to this point, but I’ve got to do something for my own mental health, my wife’s and for Archie’s as well.”

Commenting on Prince Harry's  comments about his father , royal biographer Hugo Vickers said his remarks would backfire.

“That was intended to inflict damage on him but in the long run it won’t do, he said, adding that “I’m sure Harry and Meghan’s popularity will be damaged in the long run,” he said.


