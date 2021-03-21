close
Sun Mar 21, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 21, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal Instagram account hits 10 million followers

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 21, 2021

Instagram account that Meghan and Harry ran  while performing royal duties has crossed 10 million followers.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex" official Instagram account, which had shared last post on March 30, 2020, now has 10.3 million followers.

The royal couple is currently under fire on British media after their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During their interview, Meghan said her pleas for help while she felt suicidal were ignored and that one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie’s skin might be.

Meanwhile, Harry, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, also bemoaned his family’s reaction to the couple’s decision to step back from official duties.

The tell-all interview plunged the 1,000-year-old monarchy into its greatest crisis this century, and according to a YouGov poll, the standing of the two royals has also taken a big hit in the aftermath.

