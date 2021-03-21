close
Sun Mar 21, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 21, 2021

Sania Mirza turns out to be 'Ertugrul' fan

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 21, 2021

Fans of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza thinks she is a  fan of popular Turkish TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The historical TV series is popular in several countries including Pakistan and India.

Several Pakistani actors have also expressed their admiration for the Turkish actors who starred in the popular TV series.

While no top Indian actor has praised the series on social media, Sania's fans have observed her Instagram likes on multiple pictures of the actors who appeared on the hit show.

The latest picture Sania liked was of Engin Altan Duzyatan, who shared his "Sunday look" on Instagram.

Check out his picture below:


