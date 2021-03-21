Faisalabad gang-rape survivor's mother accuses police of deliberate delays

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: The widowed mother of a survivor of an alleged gang-rape has accused the local police of deliberately delaying proceedings and legal action against the culprits in the sexual assault case.
Two men had reportedly sexually assaulted a young woman with a mental disability in Faisalabad's Haji Abad neighbourhood, with authorities saying a first information report (FIR) was registered against the suspects at the Nishatabad Police Station.
However, the survivor's mother claimed that the police were neither arresting the suspected individuals nor including any charge of sexual abuse in the FIR.
The woman's mother said an examination to confirm the sexual assault took place three days ago but Faisalabad police have not provided the medico-legal report.
Faisalabad police had not even sent the DNA samples to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) in Lahore for further tests, she further claimed.