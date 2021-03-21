Pakistan put on FATF's grey list due to previous govts, PTI regime to help remove it: Azhar

The News/Files

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan was put on the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list because of the previous governments, Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar claimed Sunday, adding that the PTI regime would help remove the country's name from it.

Speaking to the media here, Hammad Azhar said the government's homework to help Pakistan leave the FATF grey list has been "completed".

"The Opposition's attitude has always remained negative and always been against the country's integrity," he said. "However, we stand steadfast on our policy to eliminate corruption and return the money."



Food, the minister said, while speaking about Pakistan's inflation rate, "is becoming more expensive around the world" but the PTI regime is "driving the economy forward".

He also spoke about Pakistan's relations with its east-side neighbour, saying: "We cannot turn a blind eye towards India. We wish to move forward but there should be a positive attitude from the other side as well."

Azhar expressed hope that Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon recover from the coronavirus and "be among us". People, he added, need to be very cautious with regards to COVID-19 and related standard operating procedures (SOPs).