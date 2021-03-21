close
Sun Mar 21, 2021
March 21, 2021

Hira Mani reveals her Sundays are slow and sleepy but cozy with family

Sun, Mar 21, 2021
Hira Mani reveals her Sundays are slow and sleepy but cozy with family

Hira Mani, who is an avid social media user, has revealed that Sundays are slow and sleepy but cozy with family.

Sharing an adorable photo with her pet cat on Instagram, the Sun Yaara actress revealed, “Sunday’s are like that..... slow sleepy but cozy with my family.”

Hira Mani can be seen staring at her pet cat in the morning photo.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

In her previous Instagram post, Hira Mani had also shared lovely photos with her pet.



