Sun Mar 21, 2021
March 21, 2021

Video: Karachi family robbed of 120 tolas of gold, other valuables

Sun, Mar 21, 2021

KARACHI: The CCTV footage of a family being robbed of 120 tolas of gold, cash and mobile phones was obtained by Geo News on Sunday.

According to police,the incident took place on the night of March 20 at the city's Khayaban-e-Muhafiz area at 01:45 am when armed robbers looted a family of the valuables.

The robbers, who came on a motorcycle, can be seen taking the valuables from the family, who are sitting inside a car.

After looting the family, the robbers fled from the spot.

Police said the family were busy in preparations for a wedding, which was why they had a lot of jewellery on them when the robbery took place.

Karachi Police said efforts are being made to arrest the suspects.

