Justin Bieber receives support from Martin Luther King Jr’s daughter Bernice King

Martin Luther King Jr’s daughter Bernice King put her wight behind Justin Bieber after the singer used MLK’s archival audio on Justice, his newly released album.

Bieber was at the centre of criticism after his album began with King saying "injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere”.

Trolls began spewing criticism as it seemed irrelevant especially since it progresses into speaking about his wife Hailey Bieber.

However, the daughter of the famed minister did not think otherwise and instead shared a post on Twitter siding with the Sorry singer and thanking him for his support to the King Center, which is a social justice organisaton she heads.

"Each of us, including artists and entertainers, can do something," she wrote.

