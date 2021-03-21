Priyanka Chopra details how she was mistreated by directors in the past

Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra recently came forth and dished the details about some of the disturbing details of her career in the past.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey on her talk show Super Soul, the Quantico actor spoke about her previous struggles in the film industry.

“I was told to have an opinion in a room that disagreed with me. I was always encouraged to have a voice," she said.

She further revealed how she wanted to call out a director once but couldn't.



“I was so scared. I was new in the entertainment business and girls are always told that 'you don't want to get a reputation of being hard to work with.' So I worked within the system," Chopra shared, adding that she eventually backed out of the film.