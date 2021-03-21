Katrina Kaif shares a heartfelt birthday message for Rani Mukerji

Katrina Kaif shares heartfelt birthday message for Rani Mukerji

Indian star Katrina Kaif shared a heartfelt birthday message for fellow B-town actress Rani Mukerji, who turned a year older today.



The Zero actress turned to Instagram and shared an adorable throwback photo of Rani on her Story and shared a heartfelt birthday message for her.

Katrina wrote, “Happiest birthday to this incredible woman #ranimukherjee”.

The stunning photo has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Rani Mukerji is celebrating her 43rd birthday today.