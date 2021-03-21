Katrina Kaif shares a heartfelt birthday message for Rani Mukerji

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian star Katrina Kaif shared a heartfelt birthday message for fellow B-town actress Rani Mukerji, who turned a year older today.
The Zero actress turned to Instagram and shared an adorable throwback photo of Rani on her Story and shared a heartfelt birthday message for her.
Katrina wrote, “Happiest birthday to this incredible woman #ranimukherjee”.
The stunning photo has won the hearts of the fans on social media.
Rani Mukerji is celebrating her 43rd birthday today.