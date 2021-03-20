close
Sat Mar 20, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 20, 2021

Journalist says Prince Harry unlikely to visit UK

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 20, 2021

Prince Harry is not likely to visit the United Kingdom where he   was expected to  reunite with his family on the death anniversary of  Prince Diana, according to a British journalist.

Amid reports that Prince William and Harry will reunite, a Chris Ship said that the Duke of Sussex is likely to skip his long-awaited trip.

According to Express UK, ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship said the chances of Harry still making the trip over to the UK this summer was "no more than 50 percent".

He cited the "clearly tense" current relationship between Harry and Prince William as the reason behind the move.

Chris Ship's remarks came days after Prince spoke to his elder brother William for the first time since he and his wife Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

According to Harry's friend Gayle King, the talks between the two brothers were “not productive”.

Harry and Meghan’s interview plunged the British monarchy into its biggest crisis since the death of William and Harry’s mother Princess Diana in 1997.

