Royal expert dishes about Meghan Markle's ulterior motive with Oprah tell-all

Meghan Markle had a hidden agenda behind appearing in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.



According to a TV expert, the fact that Meghan mentioned her Apple TV+ deal was a promotional stunt.



"Oprah and Harry mentioning their documentary in the CBS interview was a clear plug.

"It is a very subtle mention, but given Oprah and her company Harpo Productions had editorial control over the show content, the fact it stayed in there spoke volumes.

"Sure, Harry and Meghan did not get paid for the Oprah interview. But the brand endorsements and recognition was significant, subtle but significant," the source said.

Another insider mentioned Oprah's tell-all was 'promotional' of their entertainment ventures with Netflix and Spotify.

"The interview was powerful, emotional and personal, but let's not forget they are in business now. Netflix and Spotify have paid them significant sums of money and those deals come with an expectation of promotion," the source said.