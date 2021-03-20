close
Sat Mar 20, 2021
Web Desk
March 20, 2021

Dr. Dre requests marriage termination over ‘irreconcilable differences’

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 20, 2021
Dr. Dre requests marriage termination over ‘irreconcilable differences’

Dr. Dre has reportedly taken to court for a marriage termination hearing due to his desire to “no longer be married to Nicole.

The news was revealed in a report obtained by People magazine and it read, "Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome."

For those unversed, even Nicole voiced out against the allegations against her and claimed, "Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome."

