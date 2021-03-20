close
Sat Mar 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
March 20, 2021

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir’s latest loved-up photo wins hearts

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 20, 2021
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir’s latest loved-up photo wins hearts

Pakistani star Sajal Aly left her millions of fans swooning over a PDA-filled photo with husband Ahad Raza Mir.

Sajal and Ahad, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary on March 14, were seen enjoying a boat ride in the loved-up photo.

The Alif star turned to Instagram and shared the snap, however, she did not mention the date and the place.

Tagging her husband, the actress posted the picture with simple red and pink heart emoticons.

The endearing picture has won the hearts of fans.

In her previous Instagram Story, Sajal also shared her stunning photo, leaving her millions of fans swooning over her.


Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz