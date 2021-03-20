Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir’s latest loved-up photo wins hearts

Pakistani star Sajal Aly left her millions of fans swooning over a PDA-filled photo with husband Ahad Raza Mir.



Sajal and Ahad, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary on March 14, were seen enjoying a boat ride in the loved-up photo.

The Alif star turned to Instagram and shared the snap, however, she did not mention the date and the place.

Tagging her husband, the actress posted the picture with simple red and pink heart emoticons.

The endearing picture has won the hearts of fans.

In her previous Instagram Story, Sajal also shared her stunning photo, leaving her millions of fans swooning over her.



