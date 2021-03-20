Hailey Bieber says she wanted to hide her marriage because of trolls

Hailey Bieber revealed that the hate only got worse, with fans and the paparazzi wanting to know every detail

Hailey Bieber has confronted trolls who bash her and husband Justin Bieber for no particular reason.



In the cover story of Elle's upcoming edition, the supermodel, said she almost felt like 'hiding' her marriage because of the backlash she got.



Speaking to the magazine, Hailey said, "In the beginning of our marriage, I just wanted to hide. I was like, ‘I don’t want people so in my business. I feel like everybody’s up my [expletive].’ I was like, ‘Can there be no anonymity? Can I have any of it back?’"

Hailey revealed that the hate only got worse, with fans and the paparazzi wanting to know every small detail about the couple.

"I remember someone telling me that (turning off the public comments) really lowers your engagement. And I was like, ‘I could give a [expletive] about engagement! People are terrorizing me. Engagement, enschagement. I don’t care!’" she said.