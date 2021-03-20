Prince Charles controls royal family finances leaving William and Harry distraught

Prince Charles is Harry and William's father and their boss, and they are beholden to him to fund their offices

Prince Charles has kept the finances of the royal family strictly in his hands, which is why he has had a problematic relationship with his sons, Prince William and Harry, since the start.



"There has always been this complicated relationship with their dad," a palace source told PEOPLE in this week's cover story.

The insider added that it is Prince Charles who controls the money and manages all the finances.

"It's not a straightforward father-son relationship," the palace source added. "He is their father and their boss, and they are beholden to him to fund their offices and lives."

A close insider further said, "Tension between Charles and the boys has always surrounded money, because Charles is the one who holds all the power."