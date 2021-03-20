close
Sat Mar 20, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 20, 2021

Brad Pitt dashes around Tinseltown on a bike after Angelina Jolie accusations

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 20, 2021

The 'Golden Boy' of Hollywood, Brad Pitt was out and about, biking around town on Thursday following the domestic abuse claims placed against him by his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The Ad Astra star, 57, was photographed riding his bike in Los Angeles’s Eagle Rock neighbourhood.

Pitt is known for his love for motorcycles that was sparked courtesy of the paparazzi that tailed him throughout his career.

Page Six reported that Pitt developed the interest after he was impressed with how easy it was to dash away on a motorcycle.

He was spotted only days after his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and son Maddox testified against him in court, alleging him of domestic abuse. 

