Britney Spears' fans hit back at Abby Lee Miller over her harsh criticism for singer's dance video

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has angered Britney Spears' fans as she harshly criticised the singer for her latest dance video, saying 'close your rib cage.'

The 39-year-old singer sharing one of her classic dancing videos to social media on Thursday afternoon. It amassed more than two million views, had hundreds of supportive comments and mostly positive reactions.



Wearing a white crop top and hot pink boxer shorts for a simple routine, Britney flashed a few of her iconic moves.

But Abby Lee Miller, who famously owned and operated the Dance Moms studio out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, wrote: 'Close your rib cage!'

Britney’s fans immediately reacted to the harsh criticism from t Abby Lee Miller as one wrote: 'ab c’mon give her a break she can’t control anything.’



Reacting to the Dance Moms star's comments, another fan penned: 'let the girl dance smh not everyone is trying to dance at a company.. anyways love u brit.'



One excited fan quoted Chris Crocker‘s infamous plea, saying: 'Leave Britney alone!' While, others were happy to get the former Lifetime star’s professional opinion as one wrote: ‘Yes queen Abby has entered the comments!'