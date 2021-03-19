close
Fri Mar 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 19, 2021

'Meghan Markle couldn't stand Harry playing 'second fiddle' to William and Kate'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 19, 2021

Piers Morgan   recently lost his job for   making  controversial remarks about Meghan Markle after the Duchess of Sussex sat for an interview with  Oprah Winfrey.

 The pugnacious British TV presenter thinks Meghan couldn't stand her husband "playing second fiddle" to Kate Middleton and Prince William.

In an interview with Express UK, the controversial TV anchor claimed last year that Meghan couldn't stand Harry being further down the line of succession than his brother.

Morgan, 55, left ITV’s Good Morning Britain earlier this month after a backlash against his comments on Meghan’s interview with Winfrey, in which she revealed she had felt suicidal while living as a royal in Britain.

Latest News

More From Entertainment