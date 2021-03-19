close
Fri Mar 19, 2021
March 19, 2021

Meghan Markle could hardly speak when she moved into Kensington Palace, claims expert

Fri, Mar 19, 2021

Royal commentator Tom Quinn said  Meghan Markle  could hardly speak  when  she first moved into Kensington Palace.

Quinn told  Pod Save The Queen, "I’ve spoken to people who say she was so excited, she could hardly speak, when she first went to live at Kensington Palace.”

Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle married in May 2018 in a dazzling ceremony.

The marriage took place two years after Harry, who is now sixth-in-line to the British throne and Meghan, a divorced actress from Los Angeles is best known for her role in TV legal drama “Suits”, went on a blind date after being introduced by a friend in July 2016.

Tom Quinn further said, “People talk about Catherine Middleton being a commoner but Catherine went to a very grand English public school and her own [family] may not be aristocratic, but she had quite an aristocratic or at least wealthy upbringing.


