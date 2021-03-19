close
Fri Mar 19, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 19, 2021

Chrissy Teigen's minimalist tattoo get the internet talking

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 19, 2021

Chrissy Teigen showed off her new ink to her fans.

Taking to Instagram, the model showed off tiny dots peppered on her hands.

The Cravings author humoursly remarked about her ink saying: "Please don't tell me this means something in morse code. I just like dots."

Needless to say, fans were impressed with the minimalist design.

"Woww," one fan commented.

"Gorgeous!," another commented.

Take a look:



