Chrissy Teigen's minimalist tattoo get the internet talking

Chrissy Teigen showed off her new ink to her fans.

Taking to Instagram, the model showed off tiny dots peppered on her hands.

The Cravings author humoursly remarked about her ink saying: "Please don't tell me this means something in morse code. I just like dots."

Needless to say, fans were impressed with the minimalist design.

"Woww," one fan commented.

"Gorgeous!," another commented.

Take a look:







