Watch: When Viv Richards refused to dismiss a Pakistani batsman

Screengrab from a YouTube video uploaded by Faizan Ahmed. Viv Richards has the ball in his hand as the Pakistani batsman is short of his crease.

Cricket has always earned its reputation as a "gentleman's game" and for holding justice and fair play. There is no greater sight to see in the world of sports whenever a player refuses to gain advantage and instead, opts for fair play in its stead.



A few decades ago, the same was the case when a match between Pakistan and the West Indies was played. The legendary Viv Richards bowled to a Pakistani batsman who drove the ball.



However, his runner at the other end encountered bad luck when the ball ricocheted off him and ended up straight into the hands of the bowler. Richards.



With the batsman short his crease, it was an easy run-out for the West Indian legend. However, Richards walked away from the crease, much to the delight of the batsman, and beckoned him to reclaim his position within the crease.



The act was immensely appreciated by the audience, who gave the West Indian player a huge round of applause for giving the batsman a new lease of life.



Many people on social media said it was Pakistani batsman Javed Miandad. However, due to the poor quality of the video, it can't be ascertained whether it was Miandad or not.

The crowd can be heard immediately giving a huge round of applause to the West Indian cricketer over his generous act.

A towering cricketer during his era, Richards was a very lethal batsman who could single-handedly turn the game around by ripping bowling attacks to shreds.

The West Indian icon scored 24 centuries from the 121 Test matches he played at an impressive average of 50.23, scoring 8,540 runs in total.

He is considered by many as the greatest batsman ever to grace the game.