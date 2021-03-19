Queen Elizabeth's measured response an attack at Meghan Markle's racism claim

Queen Elizabeth's comment indicates dissent among the family at some of the claims made in the interview

Queen Elizabeth has given a very measured response on Meghan Markle alleging thr royal family was racist towards her and baby Archie.



Responding to the racism claims, the British monarch said Meghan and Palace's recollection of the incident may vary.

This has been seen as an 'underlying jab' by the Queen at the Duchess.



'The comment indicates dissent among the family at some of the claims made in the interview,' a royal insider told PEOPLE.

During her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan made a series of allegations against the insititution saying it silenced her and denied her seeking help when she was going through emotional distress.

The Duchess also said there were concerns raised about 'how dark Archie's skin colour might be.'

Reacting to these revelations, the Palace said "some recollections may vary" when it comes to the issues and concerns raised in Meghan's interview.