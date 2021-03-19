Piers Morgan takes a dig at Gayle King calling her Meghan Markle's 'PR mouthpiece'

Gayle King came forth revealing Harry had a phone call with the royals, but the talks were 'unproductive'

Piers Morgan is hell bent on claiming Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lied during their chat with Oprah Winfrey.



Gayle King, who has been speaking in favour of the Sussexes, was recently blasted by the controversial British presenter, for acting as their 'PR mouthpiece.'



Taking to Twitter, Morgan hit out directly at King saying, “Hi @GayleKing — rather than acting as your Sussex friends’ PR mouthpiece to facilitate their ongoing public trashing of our Royal Family, how about doing your job as a journalist and ask them about all the lies they told in @Oprah’s interview?"

“America should hear THE truth,” Morgan wrote on Wednesday.

Ever since the interview aired, Morgan is insisting the Duchess lied over how the royal family treated her while also accusing them of racism.

After the chat, King came forth revealing Harry had a phone call with the royals, but the talks were 'unproductive.'

She added that no one in the royal family has contacted Meghan yet.