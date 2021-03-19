Coronavirus in Pakistan: Positivity ratio surges past 8%

Women shop at a market after the government eased the lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, in Rawalpindi on May 9. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: With 3,449 new cases, Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate surged pasts 8% on Friday, according to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) data.



Another 40 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death tally to 619,259 across the country.

Meanwhile, the number of total active cases was recorded at 27,188.

As per the daily data available on the government website, about 813 patients have recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 578,314.

NCOC expresses concern over coronavirus Sops violation

Noting the rising disease trend and mortality rate in the country on Thursday, the NCOC expressed serious concerns regarding the recklessness exhibited by the citizens.



The forum was briefed that almost all major cities have crossed 5% positivity.

The coronavirus regulatory body appealed to citizens to cautiously practice coronavirus safety precautions.

Provincial administrations were asked to take immediate actions for the strict implementation of SOPs.

Mass violations of SOPs and disrespect of orders including not wearing a mask, disregard of social distancing are widely reported across Pakistan.

It was also decided that COVID-19 vaccination centres across the country will remain closed on Sundays and national holidays.

