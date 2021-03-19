Zack Synder’s Justice League out: Netizens react to the long awaited superhero film

Zack Synder’s Justice League is now is now steaming on HBO Max and the excited fans are sharing their emotions and comments about the movie on the internet.



After the much-awaited release of Synder’s cut, fans couldn’t control their emotions and took to their social media to share their words.

Synder had to leave the 2017 release of Justice League after the tragic death his 20-year-old daughter Autumn. Joss Whedon continued the project but unfortunately, his adaption of the superhero adventure didn’t sit well with the critics and fans.

The four-hour long thriller pulled in positive responses from Twitter users, who also widely criticized the 2017 version of the film.



On fans high demand, the film is redesigned to bring Synder’s vision to life by making modifications in Whedon’s work. The director and his talented team have pleased its audience.

One user commented, “Already watched, but NEED a second, third, fourth viewing until I'm full, haha”. Meanwhile, another person criticized the first version of the film saying, “WB should be embarrassed with the garbage they gave us in 2017, absolute disgrace.”

Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League feels like too much of a good thing, as the everyone is surprised that the new version of the film is so different from the theatrical version that was released in 2017.