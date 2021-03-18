Prince William and Prince Harry to meet in July: report

Days after Prince William and Prince Harry spoke to each other, a latest report in the British media has claimed that the two brothers would soon meet at "a very emotional event".

Citing an unnamed source, UK's Daily Express reported that both the brothers remain united in carrying on their mother's legacy.

According to the report, William and Harry would meet on July 1, when they will put on a united front to honour their mother on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Prince Harry spoke to his father Prince Charles and brother William after he and his wife Meghan Markle raised allegations of racism in the royal family during an explosive TV interview, a friend said Tuesday.

In the interview, Harry said that his father had cut him off financially and at one point stopped taking his calls, and he also described his damaged relationship with Prince William.

Harry and Meghan, whose father is white and mother is Black, now live in California after stepping away from royal duties.

The British monarchy has been rocked by the couple´s allegations that an unnamed royal asked how dark their child´s skin would be before he was born.

"I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it´s true Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too," Gayle King, a US television presenter and friend of the couple, said on CBS.