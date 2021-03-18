close
Thu Mar 18, 2021
Zayn Malik eyeing collaboration with country music star Chris Stapleton

Zayn Malik is looking to make his next collaboration with country music star Chris Stapleton.

Speaking with Radio.com, the 28-year-old said that he reached out to the star expressing his willingness for a collaboration of sorts.

"I reached out to him before and he said he wanted to do something, so I’d like to do something with him in the future," he said.

"I listen to a lot of Country music. If there’s any good Country voices out there I’m a fan."

Stapleton is a five-time Grammy winner who is known for his songs Parachute, Broken Halos and Tennessee Whiskey.

