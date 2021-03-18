PM Imran Khan seeks 'exact status' of missing Baloch persons

Prime Minister Imran Khan meeting the three-member committee representing the 13 Baloch families whose members have been missing, in Islamabad, on March 18, 2021. — Photo courtesy Shireen Mazari

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed his principal secretary to quickly determine the "exact status" of the missing Baloch family members.

In a meeting with a three-member committee representing 13 Baloch families whose loved ones have been missing, the prime minister promised that they would be updated on the progress made in this regard.



According to Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, the premier "also reiterated that our bill to criminalise enforced disappearances would be fast tracked along with whatever other laws needed to be amended".

She said he has asked to be kept informed on the whereabouts of the missing family members.

Mazari meets protesting Baloch families

Last month, as Baloch families staged a protest in Islamabad, Mazari met with the relatives of the missing persons.

The minister, during her meeting with the families, assured them that the government would resolve their problems and that the premier would meet them once the protest ends.

The human rights minister had said that the prime minister had requested the names of the people that were missing.

"The families should trust the prime minister," she had said.

'PM wants reactivation of draft bill on missing persons'

The premier had already by then instructed the cabinet to speed up legislation on the issue of missing persons, according to Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz.

The families and relatives of missing persons "only have one demand, which is to know whether their loved one is alive or not", he added, noting that laws should be made for the issue.

"PM Imran Khan has given clear instructions to activate the draft bill on this immediately," the minister had said.

'300 missing persons recovered and sent home'

A few days later, Balochistan's Home Minister Mir Zia Langove said that he was given a list of 400 missing persons, out of which 300 people have been recovered and sent home with the help of the federal government.



