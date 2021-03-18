BTS claims Guinness world title for ‘Dynamite’

BTS have carved their own way by claiming a Guinness world title for their global song Dynamite and fans are elated over the news.



The official report by Guinness World Records dub the song one of the world’s “Most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours. Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours. Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.”

This title was previously held by BLACKPINK’s song How You Like, and overtook BTS’s Boy With Luv to claim its place.