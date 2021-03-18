close
Thu Mar 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani's maid of honour to be Ellen DeGeneres?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 18, 2021

Ellen DeGeneres may more than just a guest at Gwen Stefani wedding.

In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the No Doubt singer was asked if there was "anything" the TV host could do to help with he big day.

"I was thinking about that a lot, and I was picturing like a mauve bridesmaid. Maybe maid of honor, you know?"she said.

"We can put some extensions in, and we can make it a full flower arrangement. All that stuff."

The host agreed and said: "You just tell me the time and the place and I will be there."

"I don't mind doing any of that for you, because you're my friend and anything you ask, I will wear," she added.

"I will put extensions in my hair. Anything at all. That's how much I love you Gwen."

Latest News

More From Entertainment